Ann B. (Averill) Broad HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Ann B. (Averill) Broad, 75, of East Hampstead, New Hampshire, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Pleasant Valley Nursing Center, Derry, New Hampshire. She was born on Oct. 25, 1944, in Barre, Vermont, a daughter of the late Wes and Geraldine (Bixby) Averill. Ann was raised and educated in Barre where she was a graduate of Spaulding High School. She is survived by her daughter, Erin (Hanlon), her husband, Colin, and their children, MaryKate, Emma and John, of East Hampstead, New Hampshire; her daughter, Emily (Shively), her husband, Michael, and their children, Ella and Hazel, of Roswell, Geo;rgia; granddaughter Victoria Broad; brother, Charles Averill and wife Rosemary of Barre, Vermont; sister, Arlene Averill of Hardwick, Vermont; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, David Broad, in 2010; her son, Kevin Broad, in 2012; and two sisters, Sharon Crafts and Beth Averill. Private memorial services will be held by the family at a later date in Greensboro, Vermont. Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Greensboro Historical Society, P.O. Box 151, Greensboro, VT 05841. For more information, visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
