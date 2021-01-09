Anita Tancreti Adams MONTPELIER — Anita Evelyn Theresa Tancreti Adams passed peacefully on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, with her daughter by her side. She died of natural causes; she was 88 years of age. Ms. Adams was born two months early on Sept. 21, 1932, at her maternal grandmother’s home in Cornish, New Hampshire. A shoebox on a chair in front of the wood stove was her incubator. She was the second of seven children born to Arnold Tancreti and Dorothy Pearl Reynolds Tancreti. Mr. Tancreti was a grocer and butcher in Randolph, Vermont. The family eventually settled on School Street in Randolph. Anita, Ann to her closest friends, graduated from Randolph schools in 1950 with an impressive resume of accomplishments ranging from music and theater to basketball. She met her husband, Franklin S. Adams, while he was studying at the Vermont Agricultural College, now known as VTC, in Randolph Center. They were married on Dec. 22, 1951, at the First Presbyterian Church of Barre, Vermont, and were divorced in 1991. She was predeceased by all six of her siblings: a stillborn infant brother, Raymond Tancreti, Victor Tancreti, Thelma Tancreti Banker, Janet Tancreti Geno and Emilie Tancreti Grenier. Ms. Adams leaves behind her children, David Scott Adams (wife Ruth Marie), Dennis Alan Adams, Cherolyn Jean Adams Laston (husband Robert) and Dana Charles Adams (wife Holly); 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; one aunt, many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her cat, Sophie. She was a notable presence in the local retail scene, beginning with Vermont North Ski Shop in 1981 which became Peter Glenn Ski Shop in the '90s, and ending with a 10-year tenure with JC Penney in Berlin, Vermont, having retired in 2010. She was an active member of the Bethany Congregational Church of Montpelier, having served as deacon for many years. Her passions were reading, crossword puzzles, sewing, supporting the social missions of her faith community, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. A service of celebration and remembrance is planned for April 24, 2021, at Bethany Congregational Church, pending COVID-19 restrictions. An updated notice will be published in April. Memorial contributions should be directed to the charity of your choosing; or to Bethany Congregational Church’s community outreach missions. Guare & Sons Funeral Home, Montpelier, assisted the family with the final care of their mother. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
