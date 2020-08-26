Anita Ellero BARRE CITY — Anita Ellero, 86, of Barre Vermont, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Born in Barre, Vermont, on Nov. 23, 1933, she was the daughter of Anthony and Caroline (Amici) Ellero. She attended schools in Williamstown, Vermont, and graduated from Williamstown High School in the class of 1951. She was employed at the Montpelier National Bank/Vermont National Bank and Kelly Temp. Services until 1992. Anita was active as a Central Vermont Hospital volunteer for over 20 years. She also volunteered at the Vermont History Center, the Aldrich Library and the Benefit Shop. She was a member of St. Edward's Catholic Church in Williamstown and St. Monica’s Church in Barre. Anita enjoyed reading, walking, watching TV, going for lunch, and shopping with friends. She also traveled to many countries in her lifetime. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Dorothy Ellero; two nieces, a nephew and their families. She was predeceased by her twin brother, her parents and a younger brother. A memorial service to honor Anita’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. After the service, burial will follow in Hope Cemetery in Barre. By state mandate, masks and social distancing is required. There is extra parking across the street at St. Monica’s Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, 1589 VT-14, East Montpelier, VT 05651. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
