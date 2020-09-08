Anita Ellero rites BARRE CITY — A memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Anita Ellero of Barre was held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. She passed away on Aug. 20, 2020. The Rev. Patrick Forman, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre, led the service. Ark bearers were nieces Lori Kouble and Joanne Jones, and nephews Vincent Ellero and Nicholas Kouble. Burial followed in Hope Cemetery in Barre, where Father Forman read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Eulogy was given by sister-in-law Dorothy Ellero and Lori Kouble, Joanne Jones and Vincent Ellero, as well as other members of the congregation. Following the burial, a reception was held at the Reynolds House on Main Street in Barre. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.