Anita E. Adams MONTPELIER — A service in memory of Anita Adams is planned to be held on Sept. 18, 2021, at the Bethany Church UCC, 115 Main St., Montpelier, Vermont, at 1 p.m. Ms. Adams passed peacefully on Dec. 21, 2020, of natural causes. Due to COVID restrictions, her service was moved to September to allow her friends and family to attend. Ms. Adams was known to many central Vermonters by way of her employer, Vermont North/Peter Glenn Ski Shops. She used to “see her kids” around town and would often remark, “I dressed them every winter with good clothes and their ski packages.” After leaving Peter Glenn, she continued in retail sales with J.C. Penney. She retired in 2015 after 10 years of dedicated service. Her greatest joys in life were her family, of whom she celebrated many generations, and her wonderful church community. The Adams/Laston families invite all who knew her to come celebrate her life and legacy. A reception will follow immediately after the service at the church. All attendees should be prepared to wear a mask.
