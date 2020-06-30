Anita C. Paige SOUTH ROYALTON — Anita Cecile (Coté) (Masi) Paige, 79, passed away at Gifford Medical Center on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with family by her side. She was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Randolph, the daughter of the late Armand Sr. and Lillian (Chaloux) Coté. She married Idalo Charlie Masi Sr. in 1958, and divorced in 1985. She married Charles A. Paige Sr. in 1988 and was widowed with his passing in 2015. Since 2016, Anita had been happily partnered with Clarence (Al) Treadwell until her passing. As a young woman, growing up in Lower Graniteville, she shared loving memories of fishing with her father, who also taught her how to dance, which was a true passion later in life. Her favorite dances were the Canadian fiddle, bluegrass, jitterbug and country two-stepping. Anita had amazing love for growing flowers around her home. Her talents were endless, as they included such diverse interests notably being: a huntress, archer and her keen craft in sewing. She also became a talented meat cutter and taxidermist. Anita is survived by brother, Armand Coté Jr.; daughters, Annette (Masi) Deberville, Angel Masi; and sons, Frank Masi, Idalo Masi Jr, Russel Masi, Christopher Masi; 13 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is predeceased by sister, Georgy (Coté) Felch. A Celebration of Life memorial for close friends and family will be held at her and Clarence (Al) Treadwell’s home in South Royalton at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Gifford Medical Center, The Garden Room, P.O. Box 2000, Randolph, VT 05060. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
