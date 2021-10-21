Anita B. Rood FRANKLIN — Anita Barbara Rood, 96, passed away in the comfort of her home and family on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Born in Waterbury Center, on June 10, 1925, Anita was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Wood) Howes. She married Kay A. Rood on Sept. 18, 1946, in Waterbury, Vermont. Kay predeceased Anita on Feb. 9, 1991. Anita was a 1943 graduate of Waterbury High School. After graduation, she earned a degree in nursing at the Mary Fletcher Hospital training school of nursing. As a young woman, she worked as a nurse. After her marriage to Kay, she was happy and busy as a homemaker and mother raising her three children. The family lived in Convent Station, New Jersey; in 1977, they settled in Humble, Texas. Anita made her home there until 2016 when she returned to Franklin, Vermont. Anita was a member of the First Baptist Church of Humble, Texas. She enjoyed flower gardening, knitting and spending time with her family. Anita is survived by her loving family: her children, Linda Deitrick and her husband, Dan, Steven Rood, David Rood and his wife, Elsa; grandchildren, Aaron Deitrick, Chelsea Larose, Jacques Larose, Matthew Rood, Kaylyn Rood, Cody Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Brianna Stonebreaker, Kayci Stonebreaker, Noah Larose, Jacob Larose, Sterling Deitrick, Allistar Deitrick; great-great-grandson, Joshua Anderson; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Anita was predeceased by granddaughter, Amanda Deitrick, and a brother, Harold Howes. A celebration of Anita’s life will be held from the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home, 48 South Main St., Waterbury, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the family lot in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Age Well’s Meals on Wheels program, online at agewellvt.org or send a check to Age Well, 875 Roosevelt Hwy., Suite #210, Colchester, VT 05446. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
