Angelo L. Ambrosini BARRE — The Mass of Christian Burial for Angelo Lincoln Ambrosini, 96, of White Street, was celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. He passed away on Aug. 4, 2021. Rev. Robert Murphy, pastor of the church, was the celebrant and delivered the homily. Organist Rosemary Badeau accompanied soloist Paul Plante in the songs, “Ave Maria” and “Panis Angelicus.” She also accompanied the congregation in the hymn, “America the Beautiful.” Reflections were shared by Angelo’s daughter, Lorraine Ambrosini, RSM. Susan M. Fortier, RSM, Sue Paris, close family friend, and Jacqueline Marie Kieslich, RSM, shared readings from the Old and New Testament. The offertory gifts were presented at the altar by granddaughters Marie Muir and Christina Vagvolgyi. The intercessory prayers were read by niece Norma Atherton. Interment took place in St. Monica Cemetery in Barre where Angelo was laid to rest next to his beloved wife. Military honors were conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, taps played, and the folded flag was presented to his daughter, Cynthia Ambrosini Corey. Bearers were nephew Dave Anderson, members of the Checkpoint Hunting Club, Michael Bancroft, Buddy Bancroft, Ben Natusch and Jeff Sherman, and close family friend, Dennis Aja. Honorary bearers were Dick Tomasini, Don Sherman, Steve McLeod, Ron Frascoia, Gary Sassi, Hugh Raycraft and Tim Pouliot. Following the committal, family and friends gathered at the Mutuo for a time of fellowship and sharing. Arrangements were by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
