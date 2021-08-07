Angelo L. Ambrosini BARRE – Angelo Lincoln Ambrosini, 96, of White Street, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. Born on June 14, 1925, in Barre, he was the son of Angelo P. and Maria (Gargantini) Ambrosini. Angelo attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1943. On July 1, 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Officer/Pilot Training. He completed the flight program at Pensacola, Florida, which qualified him for carrier landings in Navy planes including the SB2C Dive bomber. He was assigned to the Naval Air Station in Yonabaru, Okinawa, for one year. He was released from active duty on Dec. 31, 1947. After knee surgery in Hawaii, he returned to Barre. Upon his return to Barre, Angelo attended the Barre School of Memorial Art for one year and then began employment in the granite industry in 1949. He worked for Comolli and Company, Houle-Giudici Company, and Celestial Memorial Company as a granite carver until his retirement in 1990. After retirement, Angelo was the caretaker of the Politi Properties in Roxbury from 1998 to 2003. On April 30, 1949, he married Marie Alexander. Together he and Marie had four daughters, Cynthia, Lorraine, Louise, and Mary. Marie passed away in October 1968. Angelo’s favorite pastimes included hunting and fishing, which he was still able to do up until recent years. He also enjoyed mushrooming, spending time in the backyard with his critters, and cheering on his beloved Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was a very skilled Mr. Fix It and could build or repair just about anything. His memberships included the Mutuo Inc., Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Barre Fish and Game Club, charter member of the Checkpoint Hunting Club, and St. Monica Catholic Church – where he was a lifetime usher. Angelo was involved in the restoration of the Old Labor Hall in Barre and in the early stages of the development of the Vermont Granite Museum, also in Barre. Survivors include his daughters Cynthia Ambrosini Corey and her former husband, Richard Corey; and Louise Hoermann and her husband, Russ, all of Barre; Sister of Mercy Lorraine Ambrosini of Burlington; and Mary VanVeghten and her husband, Terry of East Calais; his grandchildren Marie Muir and Christina Vagvolgyi and her husband, Matt; his great-grandchildren Wyatt Angelo Farr; Ambrose Alexander and Lincoln Michael Vagvolgyi; numerous nieces and nephews as well as his dear and close friend Joyce Wilcox. In addition to his parents, and his stepfather John Girompini Sr., he was predeceased by his wife Marie Ambrosini; his sisters Aurora Atherton and Louisa Fuller; and his brothers Avvenire Ambrosini and John Giropini, Jr. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in St. Monica Cemetery in Barre. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Old Labor Hall, c/o Barre Historical Society, PO Box 496, Barre, VT 05641.
