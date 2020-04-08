Angelo Caserta MONTPELIER — Angelo Caserta, 79, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded in love by his wife and two daughters on April 5, 2020. Angelo lost his battle with Alzheimer’s after two challenging years of intense care done by his family with the help of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Angelo was a vibrant and loving man. Arriving from Italy as a 22-year-old, he made first New Jersey and then Vermont his home-building businesses, being an active member of his communities, enjoying life, his growing family and his many hobbies with passion and energy. He was an avid sailor, a pilot and an entrepreneur. New ideas flowed from him endlessly and he drew others along with his enthusiasm and boundless energy. Angelo made friends wherever he went- when he finally retired, he volunteered for the Red Cross, the Mallets Bay Boat Club, and for political campaigns. He particularly enjoyed teaching Italian and his students at the Montpelier Senior Center. He leaves behind a family of whom he was immensely proud and who will miss him always. His wife and best friend Joanna; his daughters Monica and Daniela; his sons-in-law Kevin and Rob; and his five beautiful grandchildren, Nicolas, Malcolm, Evelyn, Luisa and Julia. He also leaves behind an older brother, Pietro, and his niece, Silvana, and her family and his nephew Gaspare and his family. He is predeceased by his father Alberto and mother Gina; his sister Enza; and his beloved mother-in-law Francesca Rosati. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to his two favorite caregivers at CVHHH- Casey and Bonnie. Even in the throes of his illness, Casey and Bonnie were able to see the charming, loving and beautiful man that he truly was and to support both him and his family through his illness and eventual death. The wealth of a man should be measured by the love of the family he leaves behind. In that, Angelo was rich beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. The family will arrange a celebration of Angelo’s life at a later time.
