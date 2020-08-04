Angeline A. Deschamps WOODBURY — Angeline A. Deschamps, 82, of Woodbury, Vermont, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Angeline was born on Aug. 9, 1937, to Henry and Rosa (Meunier) Patoine. She grew up in Walden, Vermont, with her 15 siblings and later married Louis Deschamps on Aug. 12, 1961. Together, they raised their four children in Woodbury, Vermont. Angeline could often be found in her flower and vegetable gardens and turned her garden harvests into delicious meals. She was a woman of many, resourceful skills and among them were her braided rugs and cozy blankets. She had a love for life that was reflected in everything she did and considered her family her greatest accomplishment. Angeline was predeceased by her parents; husband, Louis, in 2018; grandson, Justin Weston; her brothers, Leo Paul, Henry, Norman, Fernand, Lawrence and Victor. She is survived by her children, Annette Rosa Deschamps (and Jeff Strock), Lisa O. Deschamps (and Carl French), Ronald Louis Deschamps, Peter Henry Deschamps (and Samantha). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Shaun Deschamps, Josh Backman (and Cisha), Renee, Kerri, Natalie, Hillary and Sophia Deschamps, as well as 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Angeline is also survived by her siblings, Marguerite LaBree, Clement, Bernard (and Cecile), Frank (and Elsie), Guy (and Millie), Theresa Rayta (and Don), Lucille Keene, Denise Adams (and Wendell), and Andre; as well as sisters-in-law, Winifred and Kathryn. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Norbert's Church in Hardwick. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Angeline’s memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, APDA Vermont Chapter, 1 South Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401; or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Online condolences at dgfunerals.com.
