Angele M. Moreau BARRE CITY — Angele M. Moreau, 81, of Barre City passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, surrounded by close loved ones. She was born on April 21, 1939, in Websterville, Vermont, to parents George and Marie (Scalabrini) Raboin. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Roger Moreau; one son, George Gagne and wife Lisa Gagne of Hawaii; two granddaughters, Brooke Gagne of North Carolina and Ashley Gagne of Barre Town, Vermont; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Gagne-Koudaka, Isabela Gagne-Manix, and her “Little Man,” Nova Eberly. Angie is also survived by siblings, Georgette Belisle of Barre City, Vermont; Pauline and John Cazzetta of Bristol, Connecticut; Jeanine and Paul Dunham of Graniteville, Vermont; Carmen and Norman Chaloux of Washington, Vermont; Mariette Beede of Chelsea, Vermont; and Michael and Bonnie Raboin of Orange, Vermont. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Marie Raboin; four brothers, Paul Raboin, Ronald Raboin, George Raboin and Andre Raboin; and grandson, Andrew Gagne. Angie was always a welcoming face at many of the food service and hospitality establishments around central Vermont where she worked prior to her retirement. Her interests included NASCAR racing, crocheting, crosswords, puzzles and bowling on the many leagues she participated in. She had an exponential influence on the younger generations around her. There are not many people in the area who cannot recall a moment or memory with Angie or, as she was lovingly known by most, “Tante Sis.” Her presence, love and support will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Details to be published at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations in memoriam be mailed to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661; or Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
