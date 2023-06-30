Angela M. Toby BARRE TOWN — Angela M. Toby 41, of Barre Town passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2023. Angela was born May 16, 1982 to Lester Toby and Patricia (Garand) Toby. She grew up in beautiful Calais, Vermont with her family and graduated from Montpelier High School in the year 2000. Angela earned her Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA) certification following high school. Angela is survived by her loving parents Lester and Patricia Toby, loving sister Corrine Toby, her beautiful children Cody Toby, Dominick Toby, Alex Perkins, & Raelynn Silk. Angela loved and cared for all children and accepted Amber Cote and Dakouta Silk as her own. She is also survived by her partner Howard Silk. Angela had many interests and some of those included observing sunflowers, the moon and stars. On many Vermont evenings Angela could be found on her front porch gazing at the moon and stars. Angela was loved by many and had a very caring and loving demeanor about her. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Peer Plus c/o Zachary Hughes, 3 Prospect Street Apt. 108, Montpelier, VT 05602. This was a cause Angela greatly supported. A celebration of Angela’s life will be held at the VFW Post 792 in Montpelier on July 8, 2023 from 12 noon to 2 pm. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
