Andrew W. "Andy" Marceau BARRE — Andrew W. "Andy" Marceau, age 65, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Barre, lost his courageous battle to COVID-19 on Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by his family, at UCHealth Memorial Hospital, Colorado Springs. Andy was born on May 16, 1955, in Barre, Vermont, to William Marceau and Jeannette (Taupier) Marceau. He grew up in Barre and that is where he met his high school sweetheart, Bonnie S. Taplin, on July 4, 1973. Andy graduated from Spaulding High School in June of 1974. On July 22, 1978, Andy married the love of his life, Bonnie, and started what would be a lifetime of love together. They made their home in Barre until moving to Colorado in 2017. Andy had a passion for law enforcement and wanted to serve his community. He spent his entire professional career as an officer with honor and distinction. He worked for the Barre Town Police Department until January of 1979 when he took the position as patrolman for the Barre City Police Department. Andy moved his way through the ranks of the Police Department and doing what he loved until his retirement in July 2017 as deputy chief and 38 years of service. Andy was a selfless man who would do anything for anyone and would always put everyone else before himself. He was always the type of person who would be in the shadows doing everything to make sure everyone was happy and taken care of. He was a very quiet man but had the biggest heart in the world. Andy had a love for camping, hunting, woodworking and his family. He was a true outdoorsman. He spent many hours hunting with his family and friends. He was especially fond of the times spent in Averill, Vermont, “the camp.” Upon retirement, Andy established Bettercraft Custom Woodworking Limited, 2018, where he created beautiful custom pieces for his customers to admire. I believe we all hold a masterpiece of his artistry. Through his woodworking, he was able to touch so many lives. The level of detail and craftmanship was just breathtaking. Andy was taken just as he was enjoying his grandchildren and retirement. He cherished the time spent with his family. He leaves behind the lights of his life - his children: a son, Andrew and his wife, Cheryl, and their children, Madison and Brady; and a daughter, Samantha and her fiancé, Jeff, and their children, Jacob and Seanna. Andy had so much more to give and trust me, he wanted to give it to everyone. He also is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his mother, Jeannette Marceau of Barre, Vermont; a brother, Alan Marceau and his wife, Gloria, of Williamstown, Vermont, and a sister, Marie Fortier and husband Larry of Barre; sisters-in-law, Betty Carlyle and husband Ken, Nancy Taplin, Helen Taplin, Linda Chenette and husband Michael, Nancy McCall and husband Sandy, Mary Sorrentio and husband Philip; brothers-in-law, Larry Taplin and Roger Taplin; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends who considered him family. He was predeceased by his father, William A. Marceau, 1998; and a brother-in-law, Franky Taplin. Even though he was taken too soon, we are all so honored to have had him in our lives. He will never be forgotten and will always be with us forever. Rest easy, Andy, we have it from here. Andy was not the type of guy who wanted a “big deal” made about his passing. In keeping with his wishes, his ashes will be placed at the base of his tree stand in Vermont at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.