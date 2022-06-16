Andrew T. Roux NORTHFIELD — Andrew Thomas Roux went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 25, 2022, at home in Sebastian, Florida, at the age of 87. He was born July 6, 1934, to the late Frederic and Fern Roux, in Northfield, Vermont. Andy was a loving husband and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a mechanic/service manager for 14 years at Bean Chevrolet. He worked as a carpenter/modular home dealer for many years later owning Andy Roux Homes, retiring at age 60. He resided in Northfield until age 83, moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, for three years, then Sebastian, Florida, for six months. His love for the Lord and dedication to his faith left a lasting impression on his family. Andy had a great sense of humor, and loved to tell stories and jokes. If you were lucky on some occasions, you would hear him play his harmonica or call square dances to his family and friends. He was full of wisdom, kindness, compassion, generosity and love. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie DuBois Roux, of 53 years; their 14 children, Larry Roux, of Massachusetts, Kathleen Roux, Shirley Dunegan, Gregory Roux, Lisa Pannizzo, George Daley, all of Florida, Maria Toro, Andrea Mangum, both of North Carolina, Melissa Toombs, of Georgia, Anne Daley, of New Hampshire, Priscilla Osmer(CN), Patricia Boyce, Amber Roux, both of Vermont, Kathryn Roux, of Illinois; along with their 41 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Roger Roux. Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in loving memory of Andrew Thomas Roux. A Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in Calvary Cemetery on Doyon Road in Northfield, Vermont. A reception to follow at St. John's Catholic Church in Northfield.
