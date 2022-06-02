Andrew Marceau BARRE — The family of Andrew "Andy" Marceau, formerly of Barre, Vermont, who passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, would like to invite family and friends to join in a Celebration of Life. It will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Canadian Club in Barre, Vermont.
