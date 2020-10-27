Andrew H. Carpenter WATERBURY CENTER — Andrew Henry Carpenter, 88, passed away on his birthday, in the comfort of his home and family on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Born in Hardwick on Oct. 23, 1932, he was the son of the late Henry E. and Elsie (Farnham) Carpenter. On July 16, 1951, he married Selma C. Izor in Waterbury. Selma predeceased Andy on July 31, 2020. Andy was a 1949 graduate of Waterbury High School. While in school, he worked weekends and summers at several local businesses, W.E. Collins Ford Garage, Frank & Bud’s Getty, and Ryles Market. On Aug 15, 1950, he and Selma got engaged in September of that year, he joined the Army National Guard A Battery, 206th FA Battalion, all this before his 18th birthday. After marrying, he was deployed to Munich, Germany. Upon his return, he worked briefly at the Winnsquam Dairy in Waterbury, and then started a long and successful career at the Rock of Ages Corp. in Barre. Truly starting at the bottom as a quarryman, he held various positions over the years. In 1984, he was named vice president of the Quarry Division, a position he held until his retirement in 1991. While at Rock of Ages, he traveled to Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, and to several Celtics and Red Sox games. Andy enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and bowling as a young man. He also enjoyed woodworking, he made many beautiful items for his home. He followed his son Scott’s racing career at Thunder Road and beyond, and ran errands for his business. He spent time clearing and maintaining his property, so he could enjoy what he called the best view off Route 100. In his own words, he said he was “lucky to enjoy a long and useful life.” He had a longtime friendship with the gang which included Charlie and Kay Mason, Pat and Gerald Towne and Dick and Rena Izor. Together, they spent many Saturday evenings dancing the night away at the Legion and enjoying innumerable pool parties at their home. Andy is loved and mourned by his family: his children, Andrea Barber and husband Charles of Waterbury Center, Scott Carpenter and wife Lisa of Waterbury Center; seven grandchildren, Eric Barber-Isaac and wife Marla of Tucson, Arizona, Megan Barber and partner Linus Wesley of Stockholm, Sweden, Bryan Barber of Concord, New Hampshire, Jamie Carpenter and partner Mary Sanders, Jennifer Keiser, Justin Ainsworth and Kyla Ainsworth, all of Waterbury Center; five great-grandchildren, Ava and Khloe Carpenter, Dakota Richardson and Cohen and Carly Ainsworth; three brothers, Bernard Carpenter and wife Marilyn of Fairfax, Virginia, Bob Carpenter and wife Sandy of Calcium, New York, Brian Carpenter of Santa Rosa, California; one sister, Judy Harriman of Hendersonville, North Carolina; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Andy was predeceased by his sister, Euretta Carpenter. Services will be private, interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury, with military honors. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 95641 (www.cvhhh.org.). To send online condolences, visit www.perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.