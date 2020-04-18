Andrew "Andy" Michael Huckins BARRE — Andrew (Andy) Michael Huckins, 45, of Barre Town, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. Born on Nov. 7, 1974, in Berlin, he lived and grew up in Barre, where he attended local schools. For many years Andy drove truck, working for Casella and Allen Lumber Company. He was also a volunteer for the Barre Town Fire department. He eventually retired from both due to numerous back surgeries and his declining health. Andy’s greatest love in life were his children, Lexie and Jacob. His love for them was immeasurable. He was known best for his laid-back nature and infectious smile; he had a kind heart and, when able, would do whatever he could to help others. Andy warmed the hearts of all who he encountered and will be deeply missed by many. He enjoyed fishing, especially with his kids at Rood Pond, and hunting — in early years with his grandfather and later with numerous friends. He loved racing, NASCAR, as well as Thunder Road, where he spent time on a couple of different pit crews. He loved four-wheeling with his "Bros" Cannon, Joey and Rick (love ya man, no BS). Survivors include his children, Lexie and Jacob Huckins; his father, Guy Meunier; two sisters, Raylene Meunier and her sons Kyle and Craig; and Christine Donahue and her fiancé, Jordan Lowe; as well as his grandmother, Eleanor Lynch. He was predeceased by his mother, Noreen Meunier; and his grandfather, Clarence Shedd Sr. Due to current restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andy's honor may be made to the Barre Town Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 116, Websterville, VT 05678. The Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home of Barre is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
