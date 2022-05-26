Andrea Fortier Stitzel WINOOSKI — Andrea Ann "Andy" Fortier Stitzel, 81, of Winooski, completed her journey home to her loving God, at the McClure Miller Respite House on May 20, 2022, after a month-long illness. She was born on July 15, 1940, to Adleen Elvira (Tomasi) and George Etienne Fortier, as the eldest of five children. She graduated from Spaulding High School and Castleton State College. Andy was a 35-year career teacher. She taught first at Hillside Elementary in Newport, Vermont, then for the majority of her career in Burlington’s New North End at the Thayer and Flynn elementary schools. She had special memories of being a summer counselor at Farnsworth, a Girl Scout camp in Thetford, and running a day camp at Burlington’s Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. She was proud of the positive impact she had on both students and parents. Her motto was to show kindness to others as they, in turn, would show kindness to you and others. Andy married Charles William "Bill" Stitzel in 1978. Bill lived with diabetes and blindness and Andy was his loving caregiver until his passing in 1996. Andy’s extended family were very important to her. In retirement, Andy volunteered many hours and years at the Edmunds and South Burlington libraries; Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, where she was the 2013 Volunteer of the Year; and as an usher at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, where she was an active member. She loved frogs and was known for her extensive collection of frog figurines. She was fond of her first car, a 1962 VW Beetle. Andy loved the Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. She was an avid reader and an ardent listener of AM radio, particularly WDEV and WJOY. She loved flowers, Christmas lights, ice cream, and a glass of White Zinfandel. The family is thankful for all the support her loyal friends and neighbors provided these past seven years, allowing her to live independently in her own apartment. Special recognition goes to her dear friend, Susan Saunders. Andrea is survived by her brother, George (Helena) Fortier, Meridian, Idaho; her sisters, Frances (David) Thomas, Richmond, Sr. Susan Fortier, RSM, Burlington, and Wendy (Gerald) Joyce, Tucson, Arizona. She cared deeply for all the nephews/nieces and their children: nephews, Eric and Jason (Alecia) Thomas and Nathan Joyce; nieces, Betsy Thomas, Courtney (Steve) Byrum, Heidi (Zach) Tavel and Kari Joyce; and 10 grandnephews and -nieces. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Bill; and nephew Jonathan Fortier. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vermont. A memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be announced and held in late July. Contributions in memory of Andy can be made to the South Burlington Public Library at 180 Market St., South Burlington, VT 05407, for the specific purchase of children’s books. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vermont.
