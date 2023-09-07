Andre T. LaPrade CABOT — Andre T. LaPrade, 75, loving husband and father passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, after a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family. The youngest of seven children, Andre was born to Xavier and Madeline (Beaudin) LaPrade. He attended St. Monica School, Marion High School and Spaulding High School. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Marine Infantry where he served his Country in the Vietnam War. Upon returning to Barre, he began working at Lyon’s Pontiac in Berlin. He later worked at Berg, Carmolli and Kent Insurance Agency and National Life of Vermont before establishing Sleeper and LaPrade Financial Service. At that same time, he was also President of Maple Supply Company of Barre. After his retirement he spent the rest of his life enjoying his children and grandchildren both at his home on Joe’s Pond in the summer and his winter home in Palmetto, Florida. In addition to his professional career, Andre was devoted to his community. His passion for fundraising is evidenced in numerous community and civic projects throughout many years both in Barre and at Joe’s Pond. Among his many accomplishments were the BOR, Rotary Field - Playground 2000, the Greg Thygesen Memorial Hockey Tournament, the first Barre Rescue Wagon, and Project 2000 at Joe’s Pond which provided for many improvements to the Joe’s Pond Association Recreational Area. A Barre business owner has been quoted to say, “when Andre came through the door you knew to get your checkbook out”. Andre was President of the Barre Jaycees and State President of the Vermont Jaycees in 1975-78. He was honored at the White House by President Gerald Ford for his committed service. He was also President of the Barre Rotary Club in 1983-84. He served on many committees and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Vermont Governor Madeline Kunin awarded Andre with the Governor’s Cup for his fund-raising work to aid the underprivileged in his area The City of Barre honored Andre with the Outstanding Community Service Award for his organization of the city’s largest community involved project – the construction of the original Playground 2000. Other offices Andre held included State Liquor Control Board under Governor Richard Snelling; President of Barre Youth Sports Association; President of the Joe’s Pond Association; Chairman of the Make A Wish Foundation of Vermont; and Member of the Board of Directors of the Granite Bank. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Sherry Ann (Magne); his son Aaron and partner Emily Brunt of Tampa, Florida and their two children Kendall and Conner; son Ryan and his wife Jamie (Chaloux) of Woburn, MA and their three children Hailey, Hayden and Harper; his six siblings Xavier de LaPrade (Candace); Rachel Pelkey (John); Victor LaPrade (Lucille); Monique Plociak (Richard); Norbert LaPrade (Marie) and Carol Richardson. He was predeceased by his parents. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. Following the service, inurnment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BYSA, PO Box 821 Barre, VT 06541. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
