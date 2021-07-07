Andre J. Ducharme rites WEBSTERVILLE — A largely attended Celebration Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Andre J. Ducharme, 90, of Websterville, was held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Andre passed away on June 22, 2021. The pall was placed on his casket by his sons, Guy Ducharme, Pierre Ducharme, Robert Ducharme, and grandson Ty Ducharme. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant, assisted by Rev. Robert Murphy of St. Monica parish. Organist and vocalist Rosemary Badeau accompanied vocalist Paul Plante in the hymns, “Be Not Afraid” and “Prayer of St. Francis,” Soloist Paul Plante sang “Ave Maria." Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by Chad Hutchins, grandson, and Dylan Lawrence; a great-grandson, read scripture from the New Testament. Father Forman read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Offertory gifts were presented at the altar by Jen Trombly, granddaughter, Lauren Trombley and Sawyer Trombly, great-granddaughters. Words of remembrance were shared by Kelley Reed and Jen Trombly, both granddaughters. Pallbearers were Deanna Ducharme and Jayme Ducharme, both granddaughters; Andre Ducharme, Nick Ducharme, Chad Hutchins and Ty Ducharme, grandsons. Burial followed in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville, Vermont. Where Father Forman and Father Murphy read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Roses were placed on his casket by the family members. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the Canadian Club in Barre for a time of luncheon and sharing of memories. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau- Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
