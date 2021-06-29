Andre Ducharme WEBSTERVILLE — Andre Ducharme, 90, passed away from this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Andre Ducharme was born in Sherbrooke, PQ, on June 16, 1931, to Jean-Baptiste Ducharme and Almerilda Breault. He left school in seventh grade to work on the farm with his family. On May 29, 1954, he married Irene Lessard of Coaticook, PQ. They moved to Websterville, Vermont, in 1962 when he started working as a foreman at Rock of Ages in Graniteville, Vermont, retiring after 31 years of service. After retirement, he worked for St. Sylvester’s Cemetery for 18 years. He was a lifetime member of The Canadian Club and the Elks Club, both in Barre, Vermont. Andre is survived by his wife, Irene; his children, Nicole (Dave) Nichols, Lise (Mark) Shallberg, Guy (Lorraine) Ducharme, Suzanne (Mark) Hutchins, Pierre (Carmen) Ducharme and Robert (Bonnie) Ducharme. He also leaves his grandchildren, Kelley (Ryan) Reed, Jennifer (Jeremiah) Trombly, Alain Champigny, Mylene Champigny, Andre Ducharme, Deanna Ducharme, Nicholas (Stacey) Ducharme, Chad Hutchins and fiancée Caitlin Dorka, Ty Ducharme, and Jayme Ducharme and companion Brad Gaboriault, Geoff Breault and Heidi Breault. He also leaves five great-grandchildren, Dylan Lawrence, Zachary Reed, Lauren Trombly, Sawyer Trombly and Bennett Ducharme. He is survived by his two sisters, Pauline DeLabruere and Therese Pederson and husband Pete. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, grandson Eric Hutchins, and great-granddaughter Olivia Reed. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Andre will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Church, 79 Summer St. in Barre Vermont. Family and friends may call at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. There is extra parking across the street in the St. Monica parking lot. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeU-O0WnvEM Burial will follow in St. Sylvester’s Cemetery, 22 Websterville Road, in Lower Websterville, VT 05678. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eric Hutchins Memorial Scholarship Fund and mailed to Chad Hutchins, 10 Cleveland Ave., Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
