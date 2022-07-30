Amy S. Wales MONTPELIER — Amy S. Wales of Montpelier, Vermont, finally trusted her wings and departed this Earth on July 8, 2022. Born in 1954 to Roger S. and Norma F. Wales Amy spent her childhood in Reading, Massachusetts, she attended the Stockbridge School in Lenox MA and graduated from Reading Memorial High School before attending Emerson College in Boston. Culinary expert and artist throughout much of her adulthood, Amy found her true calling in service to others be it as a Big Sister, Volunteer on Survivor’s Hotlines or at various organizations that helped both the disenfranchised and those with “broken wings”. Her unbridled empathy, the product of a never-hardened pure and delicate spirit, enabled her to relate to others who suffered emotional and physical trauma. “Amy believed in their strengths, and advocated tirelessly in support of their rights, especially when the system failed them,” commented a coworker at Second Spring, a residential mental health treatment facility in Williamston VT where Amy worked since 2013. Ultra-gregarious and filled with compassion Amy yearned for and sought the company of others. She thrived in the presence of countless friends from all walks of life. She engaged with zest and rapt attention as she listened to their stories, vicariously traveled their journeys, and when asked, offered critique. Amy didn’t mince words; one learned this quickly! Full of light and life, it was impossible not to love her. Her moral compass was set— firmly. This tenacity, welcomed by many, could complicate relationships at times, but she remained unabashed, a rare breed, an inspiration. Gifted with a sense of wit, even in the midst of suffering, Amy could elicit a laugh. When one of her doctors informed her that he could offer no more treatments she said, “Does this mean you’re breaking up with me? Are you returning my ring?” Her family and friends could always rely on her for a joke or two. She restored our sense of calm as she shouldered her life’s burdens. In 2012, Amy authored a children’s book entitled: Fiona and the Fiddle Tree. The back cover reads: It is a tale of a young girl who feels alone and rejected. In the midst of her despair, Fiona decides to befriend a rather peculiar looking tree, only to discover it has magical power! Rather than keep this secret to herself, Fiona chooses to share it with the very people who abandoned her. Through this noble act, Fiona unlocks the true meaning of friendship by opening up her heart. This past spring, a recent burst of poetry recaptured Amy’s love of nature. The muse found her and over several weeks she crafted Haikus which she lovingly scribed and illustrated with trembling hand. Many became gifts. Among her favorite poets were Mary Oliver, Robert Frost, Hafez, Khalil Gibran and Rumi. Patrick, her son, was the pride and joy of Amy’s life. Any conversation a sibling or friend might have with her began with news of Patrick, his wife, their travels and more recently, their new son. Radiance burst from Amy when she mentioned Patrick; she loved him to the moon and back. “He loves me, even though I’m obstinate,” she stated more than once with a twinkle in her eyes. Both, so true. She adored her son and taught him so much about love. As member and avid participant in the Montpelier Unitarian Universalist Church, Amy found a home with many like-minded women who provided strength and support to one another. Our perplexing troubled times demanded it. “Amy was very special and brought lots of love to all of us,” a member has shared. Amy is survived by her son Patrick Wales-Dinan, his wife Annie Dear and their son Jonas; her sister Carol Ripley and her partner Cindi Nadelman, and Carol’s son Josh Ripley; her sister, Sarah Wales, Sarah’s husband Steve Swartz and their sons Justin Wales-Swartz and Elliot Wales Swartz; her sister Marcy Davala and her husband David Davala; and the four sisters’ beloved, surrogate “second mother,” Marion Jerauld. Along with a host of extended family, friends, former coworkers and caregivers, Amy touched us all. Amy, sweet Eagle Amy, we will miss you, cherish you and honor you in our own remaining lives. May your skies be ever-filled with light as you soar. A gathering for friends and acquaintances will be held later this summer. Please consider a donation to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Rd. Barre, VT 05641.
