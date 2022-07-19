Amy (Fecteau) Aseltine Harris BARRE — Amy Katherine (Fecteau) Aseltine Harris, 43, of Waterman Street in East Barre, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 with her family by her side at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born on April 30, 1979, the daughter of Rodney and Connie (Lyford) Aseltine. She attended Montpelier Public Schools and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1997. She later graduated with an Associates Degree from Vermont Technical College in 2000. Amy enjoyed working. As a talented young woman, Amy worked at many area locations including, Gary Home, Rowan Court Nursing Home, Boulevard Gardens, Spaulding High School and most recently at Tractor Supply. It was here that she was known the “animal whisperer”, as the animals seems to enjoy being in her care. Amy was an outdoors woman. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, and was proud the year she took her first moose and the years she got a deer. Her favorite holiday was Halloween and enjoyed all the festivities that came with it. She was the life of the party and a friend to all. Amy leaves her son, Blake Fecteau of Barre; her fiancé’ Ben Harris of East Barre; her mother, Connie Aseltine of Montpelier; her father, Rodney Aseltine of East Montpelier, her brother, James Aseltine of Orange, affectionately known as “Bubba” to her, and his wife Jessica; two nephews Wyatt and Rylan and one niece Tessa and her former husband, Jason Fecteau. Amy was a proud godmother to Alexis Otis of Barre. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and all her friends. She will also be missed by her beloved dog Brin. We will miss her forever. A celebration of Amy’s life will be announced in the near future as arrangements are still pending. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Passion 4 Paws, Shelburne, VT 05482.
