Amy B. Greenslit GRANITEVILLE — Amy Beth Greenslit, 58, of the Graniteville Road passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, with her family by her side. Born on September 27, 1964, in Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Wesley and Marcia (Botsford) Chadbourne. She graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School in Massachusetts. On July 21, 2018, she married Mitchel Greenslit at their home in Graniteville. Amy enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and loved spending time outdoors – especially gardening. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband Mitchel Greenslit; her son Michael Valler; and her daughters Jessica Valler and her husband, Ben Coburn and Mary Valler; her grandchildren Hailey Coburn, Jace Valler, Zane Valler, Chloe Kaltz and Killian Kaltz; and her brother Dean Chadbourne and his wife, Linda as well as her sister Sue Snell and her husband, Rick. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her Aunt Penny Nikolajev. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
