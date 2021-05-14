Amanda M. Ladd-Deuso SHELBURNE — Amanda M. Ladd-Deuso, 45, of Shelburne passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born on April 25, 1976, in Berlin, Vermont, to her parents, David J. Lucero and Anita M. (Ladd) Lucero. Mandi had a never-ending spirit and zest for life. She loved making others laugh and often found humor when others seemed to need it most. Mandi enjoyed spending time reading, writing, sketching and listening to music, as well as camping and other outdoor activities. She found great strength and comfort in her connection to her spirituality, her faith was sacred to her. Mandi will be deeply missed by the many people she touched along her journey here with us. She leaves behind her daughter, Mariah Nolan and partner Damian Perry of Alburgh, Vermont; a grandson, Trey Perry, and granddaughter, Arabella Perry; her father, David J. Lucero of Florida, and her mother, Anita M. Lucero of Berlin, Vermont. She is also survived by her grandmother, Claire A. Ladd of Berlin, Vermont; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as a partner, Richard Catella of Shelburne, Vermont. She was predeceased by her brother, James G. Lucero; Grandfather Melvin L. Ladd; as well as a grandmother, Patricia Baril. A funeral service to honor her life will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre, Vermont, on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., all are welcome. There will be no calling hours. Extra parking is available at St. Monica’s Church parking lot. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no reception following the funeral service. Donations in her memory may be made to North Central Vermont Recovery Center, 275 Brooklyn St. Suite 2, Morrisville, VT 05661; or Good Samaritan Haven, 105 North Seminary St.. Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
