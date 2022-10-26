Amanda Lynn Martin BARRE — Amanda Lynn Martin, 38, passed away suddenly on October 5, 2022. She was born on September 18th, 1984 in Morrisville, Vermont to Larry and Sylvia Martin. Amanda is predeceased by her father Larry C. Martin and her sister Heather Marie Martin. She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Gauthier, her children Kolbie Abreu, Sophia and Ashlyn Welch, her sister, Molly Mae Martin of Enosburg Falls, Vermont, nieces Amari, Sayde, Chloe and Abbie Domond, her aunt and uncle Sandi and Bruce Champine of Milton and several cousins. Amanda will also be remembered by many friends. Amanda attended school in Morrisville, growing up in Elmore. At a very young age Amanda met her life-long friend, Rachel Hogan, with whom she had many adventures as well as enjoying many summer vacations and holidays together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.