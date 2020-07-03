Alvin Hayward Mary “Polly” Hayward MARSHFIELD — The joint graveside service for Alvin Hayward and wife Mary “Polly” Hayward will be held at 1 p.m. July 25 in Eaton Cemetery, followed by a reception at the old elementary school in Marshfield Village.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High around 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 3, 2020 @ 4:19 am
Alvin Hayward Mary “Polly” Hayward MARSHFIELD — The joint graveside service for Alvin Hayward and wife Mary “Polly” Hayward will be held at 1 p.m. July 25 in Eaton Cemetery, followed by a reception at the old elementary school in Marshfield Village.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.