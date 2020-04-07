Allen Fogarty-Rice 1/14/1945 - 3/15/2020 MEMPHIS Tenn. — Allen passed away in Memphis, Tenn. on March 15, 2020. He was the only son of Raymond and Eveline Rice of Walden. Surviving family includes Pearl Eveline (Rice) Smith of Pacifica, California; Monica Jean (Rice) Manning, daughter and family, of Randolph; Tina Stern, loving step-daughter and family, of Munford, Tennessee; and Mrs. Clifford Caudle, step-daughter and family, of Millington, Tennessee. There will be no services but a Celebration of Life for the immediate family that will be held in Vermont, by the babbling brooks, at the convenience of the family, per Allen's request. Allen was a truck driver and traveled all over Canada and the United States. "R.I.P Allen ... Keep on Trucking!"
