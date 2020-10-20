Allen F. Blaine SOUTH BARRE — Allen F. Blaine, 84, died Oct. 16, 2020, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: October 20, 2020 @ 2:58 am
