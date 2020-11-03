Allen F. Blaine rites SOUTH BARRE — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Allen F. Blaine, 84, of South Barre, was held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. He passed away on Oct. 16, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church, was the celebrant. The pall was placed on his casket by his brother, Brian Blaine, and Ginny Blaine, sister-in-law. Organist and vocalist Rosemary Badeau accompanied vocalist Ron Routhier in the hymns, “Prayer of St. Francis,” “Shepherd Me, O God,” "I am the Bread of Life,” “Song of Farewell” and “You are Mine.” Scripture reading of the Old Testament was read by Ginny Blaine, sister-in-law, and Rosaire Bisson, a family friend, read from the New Testament. Father Forman read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Words of remembrance were shared by his brother, Brian Blaine. Pallbearers were Joshua Smith, Brent Smith, Albert Blaine, Arthur Blaine, Shawn Blaine and Paul Huntington. Burial followed in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Northfield, Vermont. where Father Foreman read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Military honors were accorded to the deceased by the Vermont Air National Guard of Colchester. The American flag was folded and presented to Brian Blaine, brother of the deceased. Taps were sounded. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the home of Brian and Ginny Blaine, brother and sister-in-law, for a time of fellowship and refreshments. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
