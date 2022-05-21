Allen A. Kimball HARDWICK — Allen Alfred Kimball, 85, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Berlin Meadows Nursing Home in Berlin. He was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Hookset, New Hampshire; the son of Chellis and Ruth (Gray) Kimball. He attended Waterbury public schools. Mr. Kimball served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, retiring in 1975. His employment included on his father’s dairy farm, his parents' business, and at Waterbury State Hospital. He enjoyed hunting. fishing and gardening. Survivors include his wife, Gladys, of Hardwick; four children, Chellis Kimball, of Barre, Tammy Flannagan, of Mohawk, New York, Lynn Cronin, of Hardwick, Kenneth Goodrich, of Albany; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mr. Kimball was predeceased by daughters, Patricia “Patty” Sartelle and Paula Dufresne. Per his request, there are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #7 of Hardwick, P.O. Box 472, Hardwick, VT 05843. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. For online condolences, visit northernvermontfuneralservce.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.