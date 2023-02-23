Allan R. Machell SOUTH BARRE — Allan Ray Machell, “Red”, 87, a long-time resident of Middle Road, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born on February 6, 1936, in Barre, he was the son of Allan and Verna (Winget) Machell. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1954. He then attended Grantham School of Electronics in Washington, DC. He next attended the Vermont Military Academy and graduated as a 1st Lt and spent 33 ½ years with the Vermont Army National Guard. Allan was the Chief Engineer at WSNO radio station for 23 years and he also maintained the radio towers in Waterbury for WDEV plus some in Maine and Connecticut. On July 29, 1961, he married Barbara (Betty) Coddington. After his time at WSNO, he travelled worldwide for Grand Quartz installing computerized diamond saws and polishers for granite sheds. He was a master water dowser and found water wells and lost animals all over the world. He also worked for a number of years at Bombardier. Allan was also an amateur radio operator or HAMS with the call signs K1HDB, KC1BT, AARISM and an Australian call VK5AFX. For years was very active at Vermont Emergency Management in Waterbury. He was also active in Mars Military Affairs Radio Service as State Director, Northern New England director training officer and last as Civil Affairs Officer. Other interests were old gas engines, fishing and camping. Survivors include his wife, Betty and his sons Tim and his wife, Lori and David and his wife, Karen as well as his grandson Casey. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
