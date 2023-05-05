Aline Gingras BARRE — Aline (Bruneau) Gingras passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Longwood, Florida. She was born in Winooski, Vermont to Valmore and Leda (Dion) Bruneau on March 29, 1936. She married Henry Gingras on September 2, 1972. They lived in Barre, Williamstown and Peacham Pond, Vermont and wintered in Florida. Aline was a graduate of Trinity College and the University of Vermont. She taught school for over 39 years in Burlington, Orange and Barre, Vermont. She had many interests and enjoyed reading, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her stepson Duane (Donna) Gingras of Williamstown, Vermont and her stepdaughter Lisa (Elliott) Toney of Lake Mary, Florida, her grandchildren Nathan (Ali) Gingras of Williston, Vermont, Megan Gingras of Northfield, Vermont and Jenna (Bryan) Turner of Geneva, Florida, and three great grandchildren Addison Gingras, Jack Gingras and Callen Turner. She leaves a sister Anne (Mike) McKenzie of Colchester, Vermont and one brother Bernard Bruneau of Dayton, Ohio. She also leaves her brother-in-law Raymond (Edith) Gingras and sister-in-law Emma Gingras and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Henry Gingras, her sister Phyllis Latuch and brothers, Paul Bruneau and Raymond Bruneau. There will be no calling hours. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Monica’s Church, 79 Summer Street in Barre and burial will be at St. Sylvester’s Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Mutuo Club in Barre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vermont Food Bank. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street, Barre, VT. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
