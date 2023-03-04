Alice Smith EAST MONTPELIER — The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Alice G. Smith will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the 85th anniversary of her birth, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 16 Barre Street, Montpelier. Following the service, a time of fellowship and luncheon will be held downstairs in the church. Alice passed away on February 13, 2023.
