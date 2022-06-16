Alice Peduzzi Duncan BARRE —Alice Peduzzi Duncan, only child of Joseph and Agnes Peduzzi, beloved granddaughter of Elisa, was born in Barre on Aug. 3, 1929, and died at the Converse Home in Burlington on June 9, 2022. She loved her multi-generational, Italian-American upbringing, and fondly remembered her six-month trip at age 9 to Schignano, the village founded by her ancestors ca 1350, where her parents celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 1938. She relished the love and affection of her extended Italian family, maintained contact, and visited again in 1974. She maintained lifelong friendships with her Barre friends and classmates, never missing a Spaulding High School Class of 1947 reunion until 2017 when she was hospitalized for a serious illness. Alice married Robert "Tanny" Duncan in 1950 and had three children: Bob (Jean), their children Mika (Ashley) and Alida; her daughter, Lisa (Don); her son, David (Shari), their children, Tadd (Tasha and son Zander) and Kara (daughter Amira). She was a devoted and doting "Nonni" to her grandchildren, making castle cakes for special birthdays, and she always reveled in their varied and many successes. She leaves behind four nieces, Pamela, Nancy, Janet, Lauren, and their families; her cousins, Sylvia and Angelina, of Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, Marco Peduzzi, of Barre, Vermont, Arthur Pruneau (Laura), of Phoenix, Arizona, Dottie Ellero, of New Hampshire, Carol Groleau (Bob), of Essex, Vermont; and the Cassarini family of New York. After marrying, Alice joined the First Presbyterian Church, her husband’s place of worship, and was a faithful member until her move to Burlington in 2017. She belonged to its Elwood Club and each year, her "panettone" sold out within minutes at the annual Christmas bazaar. She left the workforce until all her kids were in school, then returned full time to various office manager positions in several small businesses. In 1974, she and Tanny began Duncan Masonry Construction, where she handled all the office management. Alice delighted in being mother-in-law to her sons’ wives, welcoming them as additional daughters to her family. She and Jean enjoyed a special relationship, especially in later years as Mom needed more help with errands and appointments. Alice’s greatest joy was being with her family and friends, always welcoming them – and her kids’ friends as well – into her home to visit, have something to eat or drink, play cards – she took no prisoners at cards – rarely losing, always enjoying the banter that accompanied the games of canasta, bridge, progressive rummy and more. Alice was her kids’ friends’ favorite parent and she fit right in with the gang, always kidding and joking with them all. A lifelong knitter, she crafted many “afghans,” mittens, hats and dishcloths for her family, friends and her church’s bazaars. She was a fan of word scrambles and word searches, and a faithful reader of The Times Argus and Burlington Free Press. Sitting around the campfire with her friends at her favorite campgrounds in Maine, Colchester and Randolph, Alice loved the camaraderie of camping, which she enjoyed immensely from the 1970s until 2015. Her family always welcomed her Italian specialties: gnocchi, polenta (with almost anything at hand), "uzzei scappa" ("fly away birds" – veal wrapped prosciutto, similar to saltimbocca), lasagna, risotto (the best with freshly picked boletus mushrooms, mushrooming being another favorite pastime) and, of course, her delicious pasta frola, pizzelle and panettone. She often contributed polenta to the Mutuo Soccorso for its fundraising dinners, a family tradition that began with Nonna Elisa. The memorial service for Alice will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 19 South Seminary St., Barre. There are no calling hours. The family sincerely thanks all the staff at the Converse Home, especially those in the Gardenview wing, for their kind, thoughtful and loving care of Alice in her last years. Alice very much appreciated all their kindnesses as they helped her through some very difficult times. The COVID pandemic has created many challenges for all of us, most especially in long-term care facilities, and all of the staff there has met those challenges with great caring and for that, the family is very grateful. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
