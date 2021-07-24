Alice Miller Manghi NORTHFIELD — Alice Miller Manghi answered to many different names: Alice, Mom, Grandma, Aunt Alice. She was born on the anniversary of Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1924. She passed away on the Fourth of July 2021, at 96 years of age. Her parents, Karl and Ernestine Miller, came from the Sudetenland and she grew up in Yorkville in Manhattan and was happy there. At a USO dance, she met a soldier, Gene Manghi, and they were soon married. She sent a husband and two sons off to war during her lifetime and was very relieved when they returned. She and her husband had five children, Gene, Paul, Michael, Mark and Maria. She was a great wife and mother to her family. Alice was a great Army wife, as well. The family lived in Germany, Georgia and other places before moving to Northfield in 1956. Gene Manghi Sr. worked at Norwich University and once the younger children were advanced in their schooling, she went to work for various doctors' and dentists' offices and the local hospital. She did that very well and picked up many skills. When her husband retired from the Army, they enjoyed traveling, visiting family and entertaining family at their home. After his passing, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading and was very content in her home. She was a great mother and wife. She passed away at the Mayo nursing home peacefully. Interment will be in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at 11 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.