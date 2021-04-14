WILLIAMSTOWN — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Alice J. Goudreau of the Gardens was held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. She passed away on March 29, 2021, at the home of one of her daughters in Montpelier, Vermont.
The pall was placed on her casket by her sons, Rodrigue, Michel and Richard Pellerin.
Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant.
Organist Rosemary Badeau accompanied vocalist Paul Plante in the hymns, “Be Not Afraid, “J’irai La Voir Un Jour,” “Ave Maria” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by Ghislaine Baker, daughter, and Patrick Gilbert, grandson, read from the New Testament.
Father Forman read the Gospel and delivered the homily.
Words of remembrance were shared by Robert Goudreau, stepson, in English and French.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Michael Gilbert, Kevin Gilbert, Tom Baker, Brian Baker, James Baker and Phillip Patterson.
Following the Mass, entombment took place in the Elmwood Vault in Barre to await burial in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville, Vermont, at a later date to be announced.
The rosary was recited at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre on Friday evening and was led by Ghislaine Baker, daughter. Words of remembrance were shared by Danielle Patterson, granddaughter.
Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
