Alfreda M. Fortier BARRE — Alfreda M. “Freda” Fortier, 91, of North Main Street passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, with her family at her bedside. Born on February 5, 1932, in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of Alfred and Mary (Frignon) Duclos. She attended elementary school in Canada. She moved to Vermont as a young woman. On October 11, 1956, she married Alpha J. Fortier in Graniteville. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre. Alpha passed away in 1992. Alfreda was employed as a waitress in local restaurants for a few years before she became employed by the local capacitor plant Sprague Electric, as a factory line worker for many years. She was a member of the St. Monica Catholic Church. Survivors include her daughters Joanne Pelkey (Burt) of Kingston, NH; Sandy Cherrier (Mike) of Sun City, FL; Colette Keene (Steven Yeo Moore) of Barre, VT; and Nancy Dessureau (Mark) of Barre, VT; and her grandchildren Jameson Pelkey (Kelly), Sara Pelkey, Zachary Dessureau (Kaitlyn), Paige Dessureau, Jordan Keene, Julia Keene, Chentel Cherrier, and Brittney Aremburg (Adam) as well as her great-grandchildren Vivian Pelkey, Madeline Pelkey, Beckett Aremburg and Walker Aremburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by all her siblings. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Williamstown Village Cemetery in Williamstown. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.