Alfred Higley MT TREMPER — Alfred A. "Al" Higley Sr. of Mt Tremper died Monday July 24, 2023 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. He was born October 29, 1937 in Waitsfield, Vermont to the late Rufus and Dorothy (Sabens) Higley. He was the oldest of their 5 children. Raised in Northfield, Vermont, he graduated from Northfield High School, Class of 1955 and attended Michigan State University for a period of time. Mr. Higley's employment with the Grand Union company led him to Ulster County where he met Marilyn Every. They married in 1958. After residing in Connecticut for a time, they later settled in Marilyn's hometown of West Shokan. Strongly valuing hard work, Al was known to work multiple jobs at several area markets in his younger years in order to support his family: Governor Clinton Market, Waldbaums, and Siller Beef Company With Marilyn's support, patience, and dedication, Al owned/co-owned and operated several thriving business establishments in the 1960s and 1970s, including: Woodstock Meats, Boiceville Liquors, and Al's Butcher Block. Al and Marilyn were the owners and founders of Al's Supermarkets in Boiceville and Fleischmanns, NY. Al also worked at Mohonk Mountain House and operated the popular farmstand Hanover Farms with his son Alfie. Mr Higley served as a Town of Olive Town Justice in the 1970's and as an Ulster County Legislator in the 1980's. A lover of dogs, at one time he served as a Board member of Ulster County SPCA. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and enjoyed watching March Madness college basketball and PGA golf. He was a former member of the Phoenicia Rotary Club. Al was known to be hardworking, generous, charismatic, and tenacious. As a result of his influence, Al's three children feel grateful to have developed a strong work ethic, love of dogs, love of the New York Yankees, and love of travel; they feel especially grateful for the life-changing opportunities to take cross country family trips to Montana in 1971 and Alaska in 1972. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn. 3 children - two sons Michael Higley and Alfred "Alfie" Higley Jr. (Chris) of Mt Tremper and daughter Darlene Higley of Boiceville. 3 grandchildren Elisabeth Higley of Cobleskill, Benjamin Rauschendorfer of Boiceville, and Sara Rauschendorfer (husband John Harvey) of Pennington, NJ... and granddogs Windy and Raven. Al is also survived by brother Curtis Higley of Northfield, Vermont and sister Terrie Higley (Lisa Lovelette) of Waterbury Center, Vermont. Predeceased by two sisters Dawn Bubar and Gertrude Jewett of Vermont. Nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends also survive. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ulster County SPCA, Family of Woodstock, Phoenicia Rotary Club, or other charitable organizations or animal rescue groups. ** PENDING FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home 87 Main St. Phoenicia. Please check back. You may share a special memory, photo, or condolence with the family on Al's Tribute Wall at www.gormleyfuneralhome.com
