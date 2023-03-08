Alfred C. Wolters BARRE — Alfred Charles Wolters of Barre, passed away with dignity on March 4, 2023, just shy of 86 years of age at the Vermont Veterans Home. He was born on March 9, 1937, in Queens, New York, but grew up in Richmond Hill, New York and attended Richmond Hill High School. His parents were from Germany but moved to the US just before Hitler came to power. Al joined the navy at 17 and served for 4 years on several ships. His favorite was the USS Parle, a destroyer escort. He served in Korea, Hawaii, and crossed the equator several times. He married Coralee Selner, the love of his life on July 9, 1960. They were happily married for 62 years, together for 66. He then moved to Vermont in 1967 where he would spend the rest of his life. Al was one of the first to graduate from the Vermont Police Academy, graduating 2nd in his class, and was in law enforcement for 35 years. He was a patrolman in Barre City, Deputy Sheriff for Washington and Franklin Counties, and was Chief of Police of Richford, Vermont. He also had a private detective agency. His last job was as a staff investigator for the State Attorney General’s Office, before retiring at 64. He was also heavily involved in the community with the VFW, the Elks, and the American Legion. Al loved everything Harley-Davidson and enjoyed buying and customizing cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed music, hunting, fishing, and animals, especially dogs. His love for his wife and family was immeasurable. Alfred is survived by his wife Coralee, his devoted daughter Honey Rinicella, wife of Robert Rinicella (son in law), daughter Su, sons Sean, Andrew, and Ryder Wolters, daughter in law Brooke Wolters, granddaughters Rhonda Rinicella, Bria Wolters Edgel (whom he raised as his own after the death of her mother/his daughter Rhonda), Emily Wolters, fiancé to Tiellar Mitchell, and Rian Herbert, wife of David Herbert, grandsons Victor and Vincent Rinicella, great grandsons Sebastian and Samuel Herbert, Weston Mitchell, and great granddaughters Isabelle Herbert and Lily Edgel. He is preceded in death by his beautiful daughter Rhonda, who died while serving in the army. Funeral services for Al will be at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre Vermont on March 11, 2023, at 11:00 am. There is additional parking across the street at St. Monica Church parking lot. A burial will follow in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral home. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freedom Spellers Foundation www.spellersfreedomfoundation.org/donate
