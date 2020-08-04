Alfred A. Perreault Jr. WASHINGTON — Alfred Arthur Perreault Jr., 77, a longtime resident of Washington, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born on June 30, 1943, in Portland, Maine, he was the son of Alfred A. and Helen (Gordon) Perreault. He attended Holy Ghost Elementary School in Graniteville and went on to attend Marian High School in Barre. On March 4, 1961, Alfred married Sara Bartlett in St. Edwards Catholic Church in Williamstown. They made their home in Williamstown before moving to their present home in Washington. Alfred held various positions over the years in the granite industry as a stone cutter, diamond saw operator and foreman. He became a licensed electrician working for Bates and Murray, as well as a security officer for Capital Candy in Barre. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and flying model airplanes. Alfred was a prior member of the Chelsea Fish & Game Club and the VFW Post #790 in Barre. Survivors include his wife, Sara B. Perreault of Washington; his children, Kari Agan and husband David of Enfield, New Hampshire, Krissi Gallo and husband Peter of Ottawa, Illinois, Timothy Perreault and wife Deanna of Chelsea, and Kim Perreault and partner James Thibeault of Berlin; eight grandchildren, Brianne Twombly, Rory Agan, Samantha Gallo, Zoie Gallo, Madison Hewitt, Cooper Hewitt, Zeb Perreault and Ella Perreault; one great-granddaughter, Rosie Agan; and his sister, Donna Sayah of Windsor. He was predeceased by his parents; two stepbrothers and one stepsister. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington for family and close friends. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Chelsea Fish and Game, P.O. Box 262, Chelsea, VT 05038, for the Hunter Safety Course. Arrangements are by the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
