Alexander R. Campbell BARRE TOWN — Alexander R. “Sandy” Campbell, 68, of Scenic View Drive passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his home with his family at his side. Born on March 27, 1955, in Barre, he was the son of John Donald “Buddy” Campbell and Lucille (Dodge) Campbell Hoyt. Sandy grew up in Barre attending local elementary schools and graduating from Spaulding High School in 1973. While at Spaulding, he was a member of the swim team, Key Club, Drama Club and was editor of the school newspaper. He also played on the football, wrestling and tennis teams. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1977, with a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education. While at UVM, he was in the ROTC program. Upon graduation, he entered the US Army. Sandy served in Korea as a field medical assistant for one year, before returning state-side to San Antonio, Texas. During his service, he earned the Expert Field Medical Badge, Parachutist Badge, Army Commendation Medal, and Overseas Service Ribbon. He reached the rank of Captain before his honorable discharge in 1982. He then returned to Barre, where he worked and volunteered locally. In 1993, he married Diane Nault O’Connor. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre Town, where he spent his free time gardening, reading, cooking, and crafting. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, attending his children’s sporting events, and coaching both of his daughter’s softball teams. He enjoyed yearly summer trips to the Maine coast with his family. At Christmas time, Sandy and his daughters baked hundreds of cookies for neighbors and loved ones. He stayed active by joining a state employee softball league and a local bowling league. Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Diane Campbell; his son Brian (Kristin) O’Connor; and his daughters; Kerri (PJ) Surridge, and Melissa (Justin) Foster; his grandchildren, Addison, Gavin, Avery and Mason O’Connor and Madeline and Oliver Surridge; his siblings Kathryn (Tom) McKenna; Charles Campbell; Carolyn (William) Ix; Kelly Hoyt; and Dawn(Paul) LaCroix; his uncles Tony (Gail) Campbell; Gary Dodge; and Dwayne (Donna) Roberts as well as a niece and several nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather Arthur “Tim” Hoyt. The graveside service to honor and celebrate Sandy’s life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre, VT 05641. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
