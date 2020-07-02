Alden Reed Sears TUNBRIDGE — Alden Reed Sears, 69, of Tunbridge, Vermont, passed away peacefully at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Monday, June 15, 2020. A lifelong resident of Bethel and Tunbridge, Alden, while not having a large family, was always surrounded by a community of friends who will remember his humor, spirit, and companionship. Alden was born Nov, 29, 1950, in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to Richard E. Sears and Hattie (Reed) Sears, who both passed away in 1992. The Sears family moved back to Vermont early in Alden’s childhood, living primarily in North Tunbridge. Alden graduated from South Royalton High School, and then attended Kentucky Wesleyan University, where he was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education in 1972. On the day he learned he would not be drafted into the Vietnam War, Alden stopped at a building site and inquired about possible employment. This led to his lifetime employment as a carpenter, a career that saw him apply his artists’ sensibility to craftsmanship. He worked both alone and with a variety of other builders, but his most notable collaboration was with Sherburn “Sonny” Cilley, whom he worked with for many years. Alden and Kathy Crowder married in 1982, and while they eventually went their own ways, Kathy remained a friend, and those years were remembered fondly. Alden always had a great group around him, as he enjoyed an active social life, and his life was filled with music. Alden cherished until the end his time spent with his good friends playing music, especially with the band the “Mel Bays,” which he formed along with friends James Coffey and Greg Hewett. In particular, Alden’s annual “Bird Shoot” held every autumn in his handmade log cabin in the Northeast Kingdom was always a notable event on many calendars in the Bethel area. Alden was predeceased by his sister, Martha Taylor of Chicago; and Richard E. Sears II of Canaan, Vermont. He is survived by his brother, Kristman Ericson of Gothenburg, Sweden; and his nephew, Bjarki Sears of Cornwall, Vermont. Arrangements are being managed by the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home of Chelsea, Vermont. A celebration of life burial will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Spring Road Cemetery in Tunbridge, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, Alden’s family would ask that people donate to charities that work to explore and mitigate the effects of dementia, or to take a young person hunting or fishing to pass on those traditions Alden loved so much. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwaycilley,com.
