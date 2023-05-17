Alberta Chase WORCESTER — Alberta (Bobbie) Chase died on May 12, 2023 at UVM Medical Center surrounded by her beloved husband and children. She brightened the lives of many and leaves a legacy of warmth and compassion. Bobbie was a resident of Worcester, Vermont, and had a full and happy life that spanned the globe. She was born in Sunnyside, Utah, the daughter of Dr. Bernard and Mae Voss. She spent her childhood with siblings Ruth, Esther, and Dave across several states, including Michigan and Iowa. After her father served as a Doctor with the Flying Tigers in WWII, he became a medical missionary bringing the family to Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain. Bobbie graduated from Kodaikanal High School in India and returned to the United States to attend college. After graduating from Whitter College with a degree in education, Bobbie met her husband Benjamin Chase in Berkley California. Their marriage spanned 58 years of experiences and was a true partnership. Bobbie was a steadfast foundation for her family, the magnet for gatherings of family and friends, and was always welcoming people into her home. She had the courage to face difficult situations locally and in global conflict areas, choosing to support those in need over her own safety. Bobbie truly cared for all with whom she came into contact. In addition to a passion for life, Bobbie was especially committed to education and music. She taught in variety of schools in the U.S. and abroad. Her teaching impacted the lives of hundreds of elementary school students, summer campers, adult refugees and special needs students. Her interest in education never waned, and at her death she was still volunteer teaching the students of Worcester Elementary School. Bobbie also had a passion for music. She taught piano and pinch hit as an organist whenever there was a need. She sang soprano in many choirs and community choral groups. Her beautiful singing voice brought joy to so many. Bobbie is survived by her husband Rev. Benjamin Chase of Worcester, Vermont, daughter Rebecca Chase Van Vranken and her husband Ambassador Howard Van Vranken, her son, Andrew Chase and his wife Jennifer Havlicek, siblings, Ruth Harris, David Voss, and Esther Rollen and their families, grandchildren Robert Van Vranken, Victor Van Vranken and Benjamin Chase. The funeral will take place at Christ Church Montpelier at 11am on Saturday, May 27. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Worcester Vermont Volunteer Fire Department, Drawer 161, Worcester, VT 05682 Rock Point Summer Camp, https://www.rockpointvt.org/giving St John’s Episcopal Church Hardwick, http://www.stjohnthebaptistvt.org Ras Morbet Eye Clinic in Aden Yemen, https://rasmorbatclinic.org Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
