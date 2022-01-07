Albert W. DuBois EAST BARRE — Albert W. DuBois, 84, a former long-term resident, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Baystate Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts, with his family at his bedside. Born on June 4, 1937, in Northfield, he was the son of Lillian Duprey. He attended local elementary and high schools. In 1962, he met the love of his life, Lorinda Vigneault. They got married in 1964, loved each other all of their lives and had five children together. Albert joined the Vermont Army National Guard in the 1960s and served his country with pride. In his early years, Albert was employed as a blacksmith and then later he worked for Chaloux Brothers logging. In his later years, he worked for Capitol Candy. He was a lifetime member of the Canadian Club of Barre and the American Legion Post #10 of Barre. Survivors include his wife, Lorinda DuBois; his children, Chris DuBois and his wife, Jennifer, Peter DuBois and his wife, Lisa, Penny Berrian and her husband, Ricky, Timothy DuBois and his wife, Kelly, and Natalie Colon and her husband, Victor; 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; his sister, Ruthie Sanborn and her husband, Richard; his brother, Emil DuBois and his wife, Mary; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved very much. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers, two sisters, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Family and friends may call on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
