Albert S. Phillips NORTH PORT, FL — November 24, 1946 – March 8, 2023 In loving memory... Albert Steven Phillips of North Port, Florida passed away on March 8th at the age of 76. He was born on November 24, 1946 in Barre, Vermont. He grew up in East Montpelier, Vermont. Most knew him as Steve and would enjoy his company with his saucy wit. He worked as a General Contractor in Central Vermont for many years; he was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed coaching little league, enjoyed his family pets, and always was willing to give a helping hand. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart, Linda Smith Washburn; his parents, Clair Allen Phillips Jr. and Rachel Paulina Robertson; and his brother, Clair Allen Phillips III. Steve is survived by his sons, Scott Alan Phillips and wife Kelly, Brent Steven Phillips and wife Adrienne; his grandchildren: Brock Phillips and Alicia Laferriere , husband Cory ; and his great-grandchildren, Quinn and Bayne Laferriere. In lieu of flowers send donations to The Central Vermont Humane Society 1589 VT-14 East Montpelier, Vt. 05651 A Celebration Of Life will be held at The Canadian Club on Saturday, June 17 @ 2 pm.
