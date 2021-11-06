Albert K. Dodge ORANGE — Albert K. "Al" Dodge, 79, of Cyr Road, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his home, due to congestive heart failure. Al had always been a true Vermonter, but he did enjoy living in Oklahoma and Florida for years before coming back home to the place he loved. Born on July 15, 1942, in Barre, he was the son of Robert and Mary Ann (LaForest) Dodge. He attended local elementary and high schools in Barre. After his schooling, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the 101st Infantry Division as an Armor Intelligence Specialist before being honorably discharged in 1965. On July 3, 1971, he married Dawn Hussey in Barre. They made their home in Barre. Dawn passed away on Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn was the love of his life, and he missed her dearly since her passing. Our family is so happy they are together again. Albert was a self-employed painter for more than 40 years, he specialized in restoring and revitalizing many homes over the years, especially Victorian/historic homes in central Vermont. He enjoyed spending his spare time with his family, fishing, bowling, hunting, bingo, online poker games and walking his dog, as well as any project he could do to help out family and friends. Al especially loved the annual family trips to Lake George and going to Marshfield Dam for picnics with Dawn. Survivors include his daughter, Kathie Felch; his son, Jeffery Dodge and his wife, Jessica, who was a very special daughter-in-law and caregiver for Al; and his grandsons who were also so special to him, Nathan Felch, Jarrid Dodge and Jaymmes Dodge; as well as his siblings, William (Maureen) Dodge, Annie Day and Betty Owens. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, Dora Lovely, Judith Cecchinelli, Geraldine Duchaine, Carol Lacourse, Charles Dodge and Robert Dodge. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in Brookhaven Cemetery in Orange in the spring 2022 at a date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Onion River Animal Hospital, 2386 Airport Road-Berlin, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.