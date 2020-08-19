Albert J. Messier NORTHFIELD — Albert J. Messier, 87, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Northfield. Albert was born on July 28, 1933, in Roxbury, the son of Norman and Marie Anne (Fortin) Messier. He was a lifelong resident of the area and worked as a carpenter. Albert married Normande Anna Fortin in 1962 in Rock Island, Quebec. Albert and his wife were active members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Northfield where Albert served as an usher and was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army in Europe. Albert is survived by his wife, Normande of Northfield; four daughters, Sylvia Billings of Northfield, Dianne Messier of West Topsham, twins Rose Messier, Graniteville, and Rita Messier, Barre; three grandchildren, Joshua Billings, Katie Burt and Nicholas Billings; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Burt, Kiara Burt, Kai-Leaigh Burt, Blake Billings, Ava Billings and Jackson Billings. He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Mary Jane Bouchard and Arlene Roux; and two brothers, Arthur Messier and Leo Messier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. Following the Mass and burial, an outside gathering and luncheon will take place at St. John the Evangelist Church on the rectory lawn across the street from the church. Friends may call at the Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, from 6-8. Adherence to COVID-19 practices are encouraged. Memorial contributions may be made either to St. John the Evangelist Church, Vine Street, Northfield; or to Mayo Healthcare, 71 Richardson St., Northfield.
