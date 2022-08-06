Albert J. Cadorette Jr NORTHFIELD — Albert "Bert" Cadorette Jr, passed away peacefully at home on August 3rd, 2022,surrounded by his loved ones. He was born the 7th child of Albert & Christine Cadorette on November 16th, 1961, in Barre, VT. He attended Barre Town Elementary & Middle School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1979. After high school he began work at Farrell Distributing and continued to work there for 35 years. He played many roles within the company that became his second family. He spoke highly of his coworkers and his management team, especially Todd Bouton and Nichole Rogerson. We are told they loved his enthusiasm and endless singing through the halls. He married Tina Tanner on July 21st, 1990 and adopted her 2 daughters Jessica and Nicole. They later divorced once the girls were grown but remained close friends. And he continued being the daddy he didn't have to be. Along with the adoption through him, the girls gained a huge loving and caring family forever. As he was 1 of 12 children. He most enjoyed spending time with all of his family. Hours could be spent reminiscing about memories and adventures they had growing up, as well as singing his father’s old folk songs that were passed down through the generations. He loved traveling and was always down for new adventures. He loved randomly surprising the ones he loved as he had a heart that never stopped giving. He will be deeply missed by so many. His legacy carries on through his 2 daughters, Jessica Cadorette and her partner Joseph Erwin and Nicole Lynch and her fiancé Joshua Tassie. Also, his 4 grandchildren, Damien Valley, Zander Melo, Nevaeh Skiffington and Emerson Lynch. And took on the adopted Pepere role to Colton Tassie. He is also survived by his siblings, Diane (Cadorette) & Gary Hall, Joseph & Dottie Cadorette, Debra & Richard Homa, Theresa & Jim Brown, James Cadorette, Michael & Betty Cadorette, Christopher Cadorette, and Yvonne Cadorette, brother-in-law Gary Hull, and Aunt Janet Gilbert of Florida. And numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, and the mother of his children Tina Cadorette, his girlfriend Pamela Stiffler, his oldest brother Andrew & Gloria Cadorette and his youngest brother Mathew Cadorette, and a sister Marie Hull. His welcoming family invites you to his services being held on August 20th, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. located at Pruneau Polli funeral home at 58 Summer St in Barre, VT. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
